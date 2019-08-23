SDSU Announces Men’s Basketball Schedule

BROOKINGS, S.D. – SDSU Jackrabbit men’s basketball released its 2019-20 nonleague schedule Friday, highlighted by eight regular season home games and a pair of regional trips to Big Ten programs. South Dakota State will host Mount Marty Oct. 30 for an exhibition, then open the regular season with a two-game homestand against UT Rio Grande Valley (Nov. 5) and Peru State (Nov. 7). From there, the Jackrabbits open a week long road trip in the Golden State, visiting CSU Bakersfield and Southern California, Nov. 9 and 12, respectively. The road trip concludes with the first of two matchups against Big Ten programs, as the Jackrabbits square off with Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska on Nov. 15. A brief stop at home brings North Alabama to Frost Arena Nov. 18, before SDSU heads for Tucson, Arizona to face off with the Pac 12’s Arizona Wildcats. From there, home games with Mississippi Valley State (Nov. 24) and Samford (Nov. 27) dot the nonleague schedule, and South Dakota State concludes the opening month of the season on the road at Indiana. Home cooking is on the docket for the final three games before a Christmas break, as the Jackrabbits welcome Nebraska Kearney (Dec. 13), Florida Gulf Coast (Dec. 18) and Idaho (Dec. 21) to South Dakota. South Dakota State’s matchups with Montana State and Idaho are part of a four-year men’s basketball series between the Summit League and Big Sky. Start times and television information for home games will be announced at a later date. For the complete schedule for SDSU Mens basketball go to the schools athletic website gojacks.com.