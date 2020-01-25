SDSU And USD Women Win on Hardcourt

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State women’s basketball battled to a 60-52 Summit League victory over North Dakota State on Friday night at Frost Arena. SDSU trailed 25-24 at halftime but came out and scored the first 8 points of the third quarter and never trailed in the game again. The Jackrabbits were led by Paiton Burckhard who registered her second-ever double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Tagyn Larson added 12 points and seven boards, while Tylee Irwin added eight rebounds. Tori Nelson dished a team-high three assists, in addition to nine points, two steals and two blocks. The Bison were paced by Michelle Gaislerova with 15 points. The Jackrabbits advanced to 15-7 on the season and 7-1 in Summit League play, while NDSU fell to 4-14, 1-5 Summit League. South Dakota State begins a two-game road stint next week at Western Illinois on Thursday.

-0-

VERMILLION, S.D. — No. 24/18 South Dakota continued its streak of blistering hot starts as the Coyotes defeated the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons 79-25 inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Friday night. It marked the third-straight game where the Coyotes (18-2, 7-0) have led by more than 20 points after the first frame. While the Mastodons (4-15, 0-6) may have kept the Coyotes within two points at the half in their first meeting, last night USD soared to a 52-10 halftime lead. South Dakota’s stat sheet was well balanced with four players in double-figures and 10 players scoring. Senior guard Ciara Duffy led the way with 13 points, seven assists, six boards, three steals and a pair of blocked shots. Junior center Hannah Sjerven pitched in 12 points, Onida native, Junior guard Chloe Lamb, contributed 11 points with three rebounds and a steal. Classmate Monica Arens tallied 10 points. Purdue Fort Wayne did not have a player reach double-figures. The No. 24/18 Coyotes return to action at 1 p.m. Sunday as they wrap up a three-game home stand with Oral Roberts.