SDSU and USD Women Both Win Big

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State women’s basketball won its seventh-consecutive game with a 99-64 win over North Dakota Thursday night at Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits (14-6, 6-0) shot 50 percent from the field, recorded 22 assists and won the rebounding battle 48-36. Defensively, the Jacks held the Fighting Hawks to just 1-of-22 from beyond the arc. Paiton Burckhard led all scorers with a career-high 27 points and shot a perfect 9-of-9 at the free throw line. Tylee Irwin grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds and Sydney Stapleton dished a career-best six assists

-0-

In Fargo, .South Dakota jumped out to a 53-11 first-half lead en route to defeating North Dakota State 80-36 Thursday night inside the Scheels Center. Senior guard Ciara Duffy led the way with 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Junior guard Monica Arens was a perfect 7-for-7 from the field with four treys for 18 points while Junior center Hannah Sjerven added 14 points. South Dakota (16-2, 5-0 Summit) defense held North Dakota State (3-12, 0-4) to a stingy 36 points. It marked the lowest point total by a Coyote foe this season. No. 25/21 South Dakota returns home to host South Dakota State at 1 p.m. Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. It will be a battle between the last two undefeated teams in Summit play this season.