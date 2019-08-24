SDSU and USD Soccer Opens Seasons with Wins

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State women’s soccer used a staunch defensive effort and late-game heroics from Karlee Manding to move past Utah State in its 2019 season opener Friday, 1-0. After 88 minutes of scoreless play, an Aggie handball in the box set Manding up for a penalty kick with the clock winding down, and the sophomore delivered. SDSU closed out the final two minutes of action and improved to 1-0 on the season.

-0-

VERMILLION, S.D.— The South Dakota Coyotes women’s soccer program started the 2019 campaign with a 2-0 victory over the Idaho State Bengals on Friday afternoon in Vermillion. Just 24 seconds into the contest, Amanda Carpio netted a goal to give USD a 1-0 lead. Maddison Sullivan added an insurance goal 12 minutes into the second half to complete the scoring for USD who improved to 1-0 on the season.