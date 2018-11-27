SDSU and USD Players Named to MVFC All Newcomer Team

ST. LOUIS – Three South Dakota State football players, including Freshman of the Year Pierre Strong, Jr., received recognition Tuesday on the Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Newcomer Team. Strong closed the second half of the conference schedule with three consecutive 100-yard games to take over the team lead in rushing with 777 yards. He is averaging 11.6 yards per carry and all eight of his rushing touchdowns have covered at least 24 yards. Joining Strong on the 26-member squad from the defensive side of the ball were nose tackle Krockett Krolikowski and safety Brandon Snyder.

-0-

ST. LOUIS—South Dakota true freshman cornerback Cameron Tisdale is one of 12 defensive players named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Newcomer Team announced Tuesday and voted on by the league’s head coaches, sports information directors and media members. Tisdale played in all 11 games and earned eight starts this season. He led Coyote corners with 30 tackles including 18 solo stops and was credited with three pass breakups. Tisdale had a season-high seven tackles in the double-overtime contest at Indiana State.