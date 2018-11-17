SDSU and USD Men’s Basketball Lose

FORT MYERS, Fla. — South Dakota State men’s basketball saw its three-game winning streak come to an end Friday night against Florida Gulf Coast, falling 84-78 at Alico Arena in front of 3,725 fans. David Jenkins led all scorers with 29 points, hitting five 3-pointers. Mike Daum added 18 points and finished with six rebounds, while Skyler Flatten rounded out the double-figure scorers with 13 tallies, five rebounds and a pair of assists. The Jackrabbits (3-1) battled foul trouble in an offensive shootout, as SDSU finished 29-for-58 (50 percent) from the field with eight 3-pointers and FGCU (2-2) shot 48.5 percent. South Dakota State continues its stay in the Sunshine State with a three-game showing at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida. The Jackrabbits play Tulane on Monday.

-0-

BIMINI, Bahamas – Despite 20 points from senior Trey Burch-Manning, the South Dakota men’s basketball team fell 60-56 to High Point in the opening game of the Bimini Jam Friday night at Gateway Christian Academy in the Bahamas. High Point (1-2) used a 14-2 run to erase a seven-point deficit in the closing minutes to hand the Coyotes (2-1) their first loss of the season. Burch-Manning totaled 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting, making 4-of-6 shots from long range. He also led the team with six rebounds. Tristian Simpson reached double-digits with 11 points. South Dakota continues action at the Bimini Jam Sunday at 2:30 p.m. (CST) against Air Force.