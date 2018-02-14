SDSU and USD Both Ranked in Top 10 of Women’s Mid Major Poll

  • Home > 
February 14, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (goyotes.com)

 

UNDATED.–South Dakota women’s basketball improved to 10th place in the latest CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major poll released Tuesday evening. South Dakota State is rated 8th in the poll. South Dakota (21-5, 11-0 Summit) has rolled to 15-straight victories and clinched a top-two seed at the upcoming Summit League Tournament last week in Fort Wayne. A pair of Coyote victories this week would clinch at least a share of the Summit League regular season title. SDSU is 21-5 on the season with their only Summit League loss to USD. Green Bay and Belmont remain rated 1-2 in the Mid Major poll while Florida Gulf Coast is third. Central Michigan and Mercer round out the top 5.

RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS CONFERENCE
1. Green Bay (30) 21-2 769 1 Horizon
2. Belmont (1) 24-3 710 2 Ohio Valley
3. FGCU 23-4 694 3 Atlantic Sun
4. Central Michigan 20-3 657 4 Mid-American
5. Mercer 21-2 629 5 Southern
6. Quinnipiac 21-5 610 6 Metro Atlantic
7. Princeton 16-4 588 7 Ivy League
8. South Dakota State 21-5 554 8 Summit
9. UC Davis 20-4 473 10 Big West
10. South Dakota 21-5 463 11 Summit
11. American 20-4 449 13 Patriot
12. Buffalo 19-4 442 12 Mid-American
13. Gonzaga 20-5 423 9 West Coast
14. Drake 18-7 391 14 Missouri Valley
15. Ball State 20-4 349 15 Mid-American
16. Penn 15-5 266 18 Ivy League
17. Navy 21-4 236 19 Patriot
18. James Madison 15-8 209 22 Colonial
19. Saint Mary’s 16-9 175 20 West Coast
20. IUPUI 18-6 174 16 Horizon
21. Northern Colorado 17-6 149 25 Big Sky
22. Drexel 19-6 136 17 Colonial
23. Albany 21-5 107 21 America East
24. Elon 17-7 96 NR Colonial
25. Bethune-Cookman 19-4 55 NR MEAC


