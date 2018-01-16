SDSU and USD Both Ranked in College Insider Mid Major Poll

UNDATED – South Dakota State is ranked 6th and the University of South Dakota is 11th in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top-25. South Dakota State is 16-5 on the season and on a 7 game winning streak while being 4-0 in Summit League action. USD is 15-5 and 3-0 in Summit League action so far this season. SDSU moved up 1 spot from last week while USD jumped 4 spots. Gonzaga is still rated number 1 in the Mid Major poll followed by Saint Mary’s and New Mexico State. Louisiana is 4th and East Tennessee State round out the top 5 of the poll.

1. Gonzaga (27) 16-3 771 1 West Coast

2. Saint Mary’s (4) 17-2 748 2 West Coast

3. New Mexico State 15-3 682 3 Western Athletic

4. Louisiana 15-3 670 4 Sun Belt

5. ETSU 14-4 605 5 Southern

6. South Dakota State 16-5 595 7 Summit

7. BYU 15-4 577 8 West Coast

8. Furman 13-5 490 6 Southern

9. Loyola Chicago 14-4 487 12 Missouri Valley

10. Stephen F. Austin 15-3 423 11 Southland

11. South Dakota 15-5 417 14 Summit

12. Missouri State 14-5 389 9 Missouri Valley

13. Wofford 12-5 350 17 Southern

14. Georgia Southern 14-5 346 22 Sun Belt

15. Charleston 12-6 297 10 Colonial

16. Vermont 13-5 256 21 America East

17. Towson 13-6 254 13 Colonial

18. UC Santa Barbara 12-5 215 15 Big West

19. Buffalo 12-5 188 25 Mid-American

20. UNC Greensboro 12-5 182 18 Southern

21. Albany 14-5 169 23 America East

22. San Diego 13-5 130 19 West Coast

23. Murray State 13-4 98 20 Ohio Valley

24. Montana 13-5 87 NR Big Sky

25. Wright State 13-5 74 NR Horizon