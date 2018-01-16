  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • SDSU and USD Both Ranked in College Insider Mid Major Poll

SDSU and USD Both Ranked in College Insider Mid Major Poll

January 16, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (goyotes.com)

 

UNDATED – South Dakota State is ranked 6th and the University of South Dakota is 11th in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top-25. South Dakota State is 16-5 on the season and on a 7 game winning streak while being 4-0 in Summit League action. USD is 15-5 and 3-0 in Summit League action so far this season. SDSU moved up 1 spot from last week while USD jumped 4 spots. Gonzaga is still rated number 1 in the Mid Major poll followed by Saint Mary’s and New Mexico State. Louisiana is 4th and East Tennessee State round out the top 5 of the poll.

1. Gonzaga (27) 16-3 771 1 West Coast
2. Saint Mary’s (4) 17-2 748 2 West Coast
3. New Mexico State 15-3 682 3 Western Athletic
4. Louisiana 15-3 670 4 Sun Belt
5. ETSU 14-4 605 5 Southern
6. South Dakota State 16-5 595 7 Summit
7. BYU 15-4 577 8 West Coast
8. Furman 13-5 490 6 Southern
9. Loyola Chicago 14-4 487 12 Missouri Valley
10. Stephen F. Austin 15-3 423 11 Southland
11. South Dakota 15-5 417 14 Summit
12. Missouri State 14-5 389 9 Missouri Valley
13. Wofford 12-5 350 17 Southern
14. Georgia Southern 14-5 346 22 Sun Belt
15. Charleston 12-6 297 10 Colonial
16. Vermont 13-5 256 21 America East
17. Towson 13-6 254 13 Colonial
18. UC Santa Barbara 12-5 215 15 Big West
19. Buffalo 12-5 188 25 Mid-American
20. UNC Greensboro 12-5 182 18 Southern
21. Albany 14-5 169 23 America East
22. San Diego 13-5 130 19 West Coast
23. Murray State 13-4 98 20 Ohio Valley
24. Montana 13-5 87 NR Big Sky
25. Wright State 13-5 74 NR Horizon


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.



Multimedia