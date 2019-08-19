SDSU and UMKC Play to Soccer Tie

KANSAS CITY – South Dakota State women’s soccer opened its 2019 campaign in exhibition format Saturday, drawing 2-2 with Kansas City on the road. Carina McLennan and Abigail Kastens found the net for the Jackrabbits, while newcomers Gabrielle Vivier-Hannay and Maya Hansen added assists. Maggie Smither had five saves and Jocelyn Tanner split time between the pipes, allowing one goal each. In total, 25 Jackrabbits saw time in the exhibition with 10 student-athletes wearing the SDSU yellow and blue for the first time. SDSU led most of the way until the 8ath minute of the contest when the Roo’s evened the game at 2. Since the game was an exhibition, there was no overtime played. The Jackrabbits begin the regular season Friday against Utah State to open a two-game homestand. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. from Fishback Soccer Park