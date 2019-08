SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sanford Pentagon will host South Dakota State and Dakota Wesleyan in a regular-season women’s college basketball game at 8 p.m. on Nov. 15. Tickets will go on sale Oct 1. This will be the first time the South Dakota State women have played at the Pentagon. This will be Dakota Wesleyan’s third year playing a game at the venue. The Tigers have a 6-0 record at the Pentagon.