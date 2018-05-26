SDSU Advances to Summit League Title Game

  • Home > 
May 26, 2018
By: Rod Fisher (gojacks.com)

 

TULSA, Okla. – South Dakota State jumped out to a 4-0 first-inning lead and went on to defeat North Dakota State, 13-7, Friday night at J.L. Johnson Stadium to earn a spot in the Summit League Baseball Championship title game. The Jackrabbits knocked out NDSU starter Mitch O’Connor after only two-thirds of an inning in batting around in the top of the first. Gus Steiger paced the Jackrabbits’ 13-hit attack with a 3-for-4 night at the plate. With the win, the Jackrabbits improved to 18-31 overall. SDSU will face top-seeded Oral Roberts in the title game at 1 p.m. Saturday. Should the Jackrabbits win that game, a winner-take-all game would follow immediately to determine the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. NDSU’s season came to an end with a 26-24 overall record. SDSU will play Oral Roberts for the Summit League title and chance to advance to the NCAA post season playoffs later today.


