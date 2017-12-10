SDSU Advances to Semi Finals

  • Home > 
December 10, 2017
By: Rod Fisher (gojacks.com)

 

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Wide receiver Jake Wieneke caught two touchdown passes and ran for another for a South Dakota State team that cruised into to the Football Championship Subdivision semifinals for the first time in program history with a 56-14 victory over New Hampshire Saturday afternoon at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. Cade Johnson also returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown as the Jackrabbits scored the first 5 times they touched the ball. SDSU held a 455-348 advantage in total offense. The Jackrabbits were led defensively by Ryan Earith with six tackles, including a sack. The fifth-seeded Jackrabbits improved to 11-2 overall in winning their seventh straight game. SDSU will travel to top-seeded and defending national James Madison next Saturday (Dec. 16) for the right to play in the FCS national championship game. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (3:30 p.m. Central) at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The game will be televised on ESPNU..


