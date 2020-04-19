SDSU Adds Sharp Shooting Yankton Recruit

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State men’s basketball announced the addition of Cooper Cornemann Saturday morning to its 2020-21 roster. The Yankton product commits to South Dakota State after a successful prep career at Yankton High School, being named to the 2020 Argus Leader Second Five Team and All-State First Team this spring. A 6-2 guard, he was selected to the 2019 All-State Tournament and, and en route to 2020 All-ESD First Team honors, shot 50 percent from the field with averages of 15 points, four rebounds and 3.4 assists per game as a senior.