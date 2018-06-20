SDSU Adds Northwestern to Football Schedule in Future

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University and Northwestern University have reached a scheduling agreement for a football game during the 2026 season. The game is scheduled to be played Sept. 12, 2026, at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. It would mark the first-ever meeting between the Jackrabbits and Wildcats on the gridiron. SDSU now has secured seven games against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents over the next decade, including a Sept. 1 matchup this season at Iowa State and a 2019 season-opening date at Minnesota. This past December, the Jackrabbits signed a three-game agreement with Nebraska, with contests to be played in Lincoln during the 2020, 2024 and 2028 seasons. The 2020 date has been moved from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19.