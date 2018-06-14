SDSU 5th in Pre Season Football Poll

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The South Dakota State University football team has once again been selected as one of the top teams in the Football Championship Subdivision, checking in at No. 5 in the HERO Sports 2018 Preseason Poll, which was released Tuesday. The Jackrabbits are coming off their most successful season at the FCS level after ending the campaign with a school-record 11 wins against three losses and reaching the playoff semifinals for the first time in program history. SDSU made its sixth consecutive appearance in the FCS playoffs last season. North Dakota State, the defending national champions, are the top rated team in the poll followed by James Madison. Kennesaw State, Eastern Washington and SDSU round out the top 5.