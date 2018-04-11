SDSU 11th in NCAA Wrestling Attendance

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The most successful season for Jackrabbit wrestling at the Division I level translated to success at the turnstiles as SDSU ranked 11th in home attendance during the 2017-18 season, according to figures compiled by The Open Mat and Mat Talk Online.

SDSU drew an average of 2,004 fans for its seven duals at Frost Arena this past season, highlighted by 3,063 fans turning out for the Nov. 17 home opener against Minnesota. SDSU’s average of 2,004 fans marked an increase of nearly 400 fans per dual from the previous year (1,614). Iowa led the survey with an average home attendance of 8,996, followed by national championPennStateat7,693. Of the top 11 programs for home attendance, 10 compete in either the Big Ten Conference or Big 12 Conference.