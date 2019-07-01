SD’s first human West Nile Virus detection of 2019 found in Turner County resident

The state Health Department says a Turner County resident in the 30-39 age group is South Dakota’s first human West Nile virus detection of the season.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton says active transmission of West Nile virus is occurring and people need to protect themselves– especially during outdoor evening activities, such as 4th of July fireworks shows.

Clayton said South Dakota has historically had a disproportionately high number of WNV cases compared to other states. He encourages residents to reduce their risk by taking the following actions:

Apply mosquito repellents (DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone or IR3535) to clothes and exposed skin.

Reduce mosquito exposure by wearing pants and long sleeves when outdoors.

Limit time outdoors from dusk to dawn when Culex mosquitoes, the primary carrier of WNV in South Dakota, are most active.

Get rid of standing water that gives mosquitoes a place to breed. Regularly change water in bird baths, ornamental fountains and pet dishes.

Drain water from flower pots and garden containers.

Discard old tires, buckets, cans or other containers that can hold water.

Clean rain gutters to allow water to flow freely.

Support local mosquito control efforts.

Clayton says these precautions are especially important for people at high risk for WNV, including individuals over 50, pregnant women, organ transplant patients, individuals with cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure or kidney disease and those with a history of alcohol abuse. People with severe or unusual headaches should see their physicians.

Visit the department’s website at westnile.sd.gov for more information about WNV.