SDRA Season Still Scheduled to be Held

PIERRE, S.D – Memorial Day weekend is usually the start to the South Dakota Rodeo Association season. But the traditional SDRA season opener won’t take place, as the Wessington Springs Foothills Rodeo committee has decided to cancel this year’s event due to COVID-19. This year’s rodeo was slated to be the 18th edition of the event, and while Wessington Springs is off the slate for 2020, SDRA president Dave Marone, of Pukwana, said it’s the only cancellation this season so far. With the cancellation of the Wessington Springs rodeo, the next scheduled SDRA event is set for Flandreau on June 5 and 6, followed by the Britton Buckhorn Rodeo on June 26. The bulk of SDRA rodeos take place between late June and mid-August including the annual Fourth of July Rodeo in Ft. Pierre, with the SDRA Finals scheduled for Oct. 2-4 in Sioux Falls.

(Mitchellrepublic.com contributed to story)