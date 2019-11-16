SDHSCA Honors Top Lineman and Backs in Football Championships
BROOKINGS, S.D – The South Dakota High School Coaches Association Honored outstanding performances in State High School Football Championship games by honoring outstanding Lineman and Backs in Each Division.
Classs 9B
Outstanding Back: Nate Talley-Colman Egan; Outstanding Back: Dalton Voelkers-Colman Egan
Class 9A
Outstanding Back: Trey Ortman: Canistota-Freeman; Outstanding Back: Micha Swenson- Canistota-Freeman
Class 9AA
Outstanding Back: Chase Mason-Viborg/Hurley; Outstanding Lineman: Ethan Engan-Viborg/Hurley
Class 11B
Outstanding Back: Brady Hawkins-Bridgewater/Emery Ethan; Outstanding Lineman; Oscar Pravacek-Winner
Class 11A
Outstanding Back: Kaden Varley-Canton; Outstanding Back: Zach Richardson-Canton
Class 11AA
Outstanding Back: Garrett Stout-Pierre; Outstanding Lineman: Grey Zabel-Pierre
Class 11AAA
Outstanding Back: Zach Norton-O’Gorman; Outstanding Lineman: Jonah Weubbin-O’Gorman
Each of the honored athletes received an appropriately engraved plaque from the South Dakota High School Coaches Association. The SDHSCA also honors outstanding athletes and performances in state competition in basketball, gymnastics, wrestling, cross country tennis and volleyball.