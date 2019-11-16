SDHSCA Honors Top Lineman and Backs in Football Championships

BROOKINGS, S.D – The South Dakota High School Coaches Association Honored outstanding performances in State High School Football Championship games by honoring outstanding Lineman and Backs in Each Division.

Classs 9B

Outstanding Back: Nate Talley-Colman Egan; Outstanding Back: Dalton Voelkers-Colman Egan

Class 9A

Outstanding Back: Trey Ortman: Canistota-Freeman; Outstanding Back: Micha Swenson- Canistota-Freeman

Class 9AA

Outstanding Back: Chase Mason-Viborg/Hurley; Outstanding Lineman: Ethan Engan-Viborg/Hurley

Class 11B

Outstanding Back: Brady Hawkins-Bridgewater/Emery Ethan; Outstanding Lineman; Oscar Pravacek-Winner

Class 11A

Outstanding Back: Kaden Varley-Canton; Outstanding Back: Zach Richardson-Canton

Class 11AA

Outstanding Back: Garrett Stout-Pierre; Outstanding Lineman: Grey Zabel-Pierre

Class 11AAA

Outstanding Back: Zach Norton-O’Gorman; Outstanding Lineman: Jonah Weubbin-O’Gorman

Each of the honored athletes received an appropriately engraved plaque from the South Dakota High School Coaches Association. The SDHSCA also honors outstanding athletes and performances in state competition in basketball, gymnastics, wrestling, cross country tennis and volleyball.