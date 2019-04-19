SDHSBA Declares Weather Emergency

MITCHELL, S.D. – The wintry weather conditions this spring in South Dakota have altered high school baseball schedules across the state, forcing the South Dakota High School Baseball Association (SDHSBA) to declare a weather emergency for the second straight year. The emergency impacts only Class B, allowing teams more flexibility when rescheduling postponed games. Class B teams are no longer required to play each division opponent twice and region opponent once to qualify for the playoffs, but were told to prioritize making up division games. Most wins in division and region play still acts as the tiebreaker for playoff seeding. Class A isn’t impacted by the emergency, though, and won’t have to scramble to make up games. Teams are only required to play 12 games to qualify for the playoffs and have its region playoffs a week later. Pierre has a 30 game schedule this spring and had only two games weathered out and have played a total of 6 games so far this spring with a doubleheader against Mitchell scheduled for tonight (Friday) at Hyde Stadium.

(Information for story courtesy mitchellrepublic.com)