SDHSAA Events Remain on Hold

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota High School Activities Association updated it’s Cornaviris (COVID 19) guidelines on Thursday morning on the Associations website. All State Basketball Tournaments remain postponed or suspended for the near future along with Visual Arts, Region Music, and All-State Band. The State Student Council Convention is CANCELLED. The Association says that All spring contests are CANCELLED through April 5th when the SDHSAA will go back to re-evaluate it’s guidelines. SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos says the Association is waiting to get a better sense of the resumption of school, as well as future CDC recommendations. Once these items are further clarified, we will have a better idea on the potential of resuming postponed/suspended events as well as the scope of spring sports. Swartos says that they will remain in contact with the Department of Health and Governor’s office and will provide updates as necessary.