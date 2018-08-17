SDHSAA Board Wraps Up Two Day Meeting in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors wrapped up a two day meeting in Pierre on Thursday. The Board voted to nominate Wayne Carney for the National High School Hall of Fame. Carney is a former executive director of the Activities Association who retired from the position last year. The Board also approved this year’s corporate sponsors, including new Financial Service Partner – Dacotah Bank. The Board & Staff also outlined three goals for the year in strategic planning: 1) Review of all-things for postseason events, 2) Developing recruitment and retention programming for officials and coaches and 3) working toward a more formal evaluation process of the executive director In addition, the Board did receive a report from Larry Rohrer from the South Dakota Public Broadcasting that ratings and social interactions for activities on their networks had increased over the past year.