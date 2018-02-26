SDHSAA Board to Hold Meeting in Pierre on Wednesday

PIERRE, S.D. – The Board of Directors of the South Dakota High School Acitivites Association will be meeting Wednesday in Pierre in the board room of the SDHSAA building on North Euclid in Pierre. The Board will consider handing out penalties to Takini High School for playing an ineligible player in the sports of volleyball and basketall for the 2017-18 season. The board will also consider the formation of a COOP in the sport of Track and Field for Estelline and Hendricks, Minnesota for this spring and in the sport of golf for the next two years for Bison High School and Hettinger/Scranton, North Dakota. The board will also consider joining the NFHS Network and implement the Huddle e-ticket system for state events. The board will also consider the resignation of a current board member who is not named. The meeting is scheduled to get underway at 10:30 am.