SDHSAA Board of Directors Votes to Allow Boys to Compete in Competitive Dance

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors held a special meeting Tuesday in Pierre and on a 7-0 vote, the Board of Directors approved language allowing for participation of both males and females in the sport of Competitive Dance during the 2018-19 season. The Board also directed the Dance Advisory committee to study the issue during the intervening year and recommend language specific to the issue that must ultimately be considered and approved by the membership and Board of Directors. SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos noted that “Today’s action by the SDHSAA Board of Directors is a fair compromise in that it allows participation for next school year, while also directing action through the established process for rule changes that already exists. Swartos says the topic will now follow that process and proceed through the Competitive Dance advisory committee, the SDHSAA member school Athletic Directors, and, ultimately, the SDHSAA Board of Directors.