SDHSAA Board of Directors to Meet Thursday

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors will be meeting Thursday to decide what it’s member schools can do for summer athletic contact activities. And it will be discussing football classification changes in the state. In a release from SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos, here is what will be discussed at the meeting.

1, Consideration of proposed summer contact guidance for SDHSAA activities. The NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) released their guidance to states last Friday evening, and the proposed SDHSAA guidance is derived from the NFHS document, with feedback from members of the SDHSAA SMAC, including Dr. Verle Valentine of Sanford Health, who serves on the NFHS SMAC and assisted with the development of the NFHS document. The proposed guidance is attached to the agenda, but I am also attaching it as a stand-alone document to this e-mail, along with a sample symptom tracking sheet and the NFHS SMAC document.

2, Consideration of next steps pertaining to football classification. The SDHSAA Football Advisory met earlier this month, at the request of the SDHSAA board of directors. At that meeting the Football Advisory requested the formation of a special committee to study football classifications.

The meeting will begin at 10 am and be held via teleconference and will be audio streamed on the SDHSAA website.