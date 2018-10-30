SDHSAA Board of Directors Meeting Set for Wednesday

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota High School Activities Association will be holding a regular Board of Directors meeting Wednesday at their offices on North Euclid in Pierre. Beside deciding on several Sports COOPs that being requested by various schools, the board will decide on the creation of a wrestling team for Crow Creek High School. If approved, Crow Creek would field a wrestling team for the first time this season. The board will also decide if to move the 2020 Class AA girls golf tournament from Spearfish to the Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre. And the Activities Association will accept the resignation of board member Paul Turman of Pierre. Turman is leaving Pierre and the Pierre School Board to accept a position in the Nebraska State College system. The meeting begins at 10:30 am and be listened too live on the SDHSAA website.