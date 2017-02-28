SDHSAA Board Meeting Wednesday in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors will hold a regular meetint today in Pierre at the SDHSAA building on North Euclid. Among several agenda items, penalties will be considered to be handed down to Sioux Falls Lincoln, Tea Area and Yankton for playing an ineligible athlete in unnamed sports during the 2015-16 school year. Cooperative Agreements in football for Canistota and Freeman High Schools will be considered as well as a Cooperative Agreement in the sport of soccer for Douglas and Rapid City Christian. The board will also determine approving a change in the host site for the 2018 Girls’ State Class “B” Basketball Tournament from Brookings to Aberdeen. The board is also expected to adopt district/region alignments in all athletic activities effective the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 school years. Finally, the board will discuss, consider and take all necessary action on the 2017-18 Executive Director’s contract. The board has not yet named a replacement for Wayne Carney who is stepping down from the position at the end of June. The meeting gets underway at 10:30 am this morning. The audio of the meeting can be heard on the Activites Association website www.sdhsaa.com.