DELL RAPIDS – Ryan Trasamar of Sioux Falls won the South Dakota Golf Association Mid-Amateur Championship over the weekend at Rocky Run Golf Course. Trasamar was the only one in the 89-player field to shoot a round at par. He fired a par 71 on Sunday to finish the 36-hole event at two-over 144, five shots better than Chris Long of Garretson. Michael Keeton of Pierre tied for 17th with a 159. Pierre’s Tyler Neuharth shot 188.