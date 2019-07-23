SDGA Junior Tour 11 Under Division Tournament Determines Champions

PIERRE, S.D. – Vincent Vanliere of Rapid City and Riley Christensen of Sioux Falls both fired 1 over par 37’s Monday to tie for first place in the 11 and Under boys division of the State Junior Golf Tournament being golfed at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre. It came to a playoff and Vanliere was declared the winner. The two golfers were 3 shots better than third place finisher Wyatt Larson of McLaughlin. Sutton Sonnenschein of Pierre tied for 9th place with a score of 46. A total of 18 golfers made up the tournament field. In the girls 11 and under division tournament, Rylan Horning of Rapid City fired a 9 over 45 and claimed a two shot victory over Jayce Pugh of Miller. There were a total of 8 golfers in the tournament field. The 11 under division played 9 hole tournaments and wrapped up today. The other 3 age division tournaments are 36 hole affairs and will determine their champions today(Tuesday).