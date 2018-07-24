SDGA Junior Golf State Tournament Begins

MITCHELL, S.D. – Pierre youth golfer Austin Hoss fired an even round 72 and is tied for 7th, five shots behind first day leaders Jack Lundin and Will Grevlos of Sioux Falls in the 40th annual SDGA South Dakota Junior Open Golf Tournament being played at Lakeveiw Golf Course in Mitchell. Hoss is competing in the boys 16-18 division. Grady Klundt of Pierre-Ft. Pierre is tied for 39th after an opening round 82. Carter Karst of Pierre is tied for 43rd after a opening round of 83. In the girls 16-18 division opening round, Annabelle Simpson of Pierre fired an opening round 88 and is in 15th place. Alex Kondolin of Rapid City fired a 72 and has a 6 shot lead. Erin Moncur of Miller fired a 96 and is in 20th place heading into the second and final round.

Jackson Eggebratten of Sioux Falls has the first round lead in the boys 14-15 division tournament with a opening round 72 and a 4 shot lead going into todays second and final round. Gettysburg golfer Jayden Goebel had a 101. In the girls 14-15 division tournament, Ellie Jo Simpson of Pierre is tied for 6th after an opening round 101 and is 23 shots behind first round leader Macy Mock of Mitchell. The second and final round wraps up today at Lakeview Country Club.