SDGA Junior Golf Championships in the Books

MITCHELL, S.D. – Pierre golfer Austin Hoss fired a second round 70 for a two round total 142 and a 6th place finish at the South Dakota Golf Associations’s Junior State Championship tournament that wrapped up Tuesday at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell. Hoss finished 10 shots behind boys 16-18 division champion Jack Lundin of Sioux Falls. Grady Klundt of Pierre-Ft. Pierre had a second round 82 for a two round total 164 and a 40th place finish. Carter Karst had a 92 a two round score of 175 to finish 46th in the tournament that had 46 golfers compete.

In the Girls 16-18 division tournament, Alex Kandolin of Rapid City had a two round total 147 and posted a 5 shots victory over Sydney Wirebaugh of Aberdeen. Annabelle Simpson had a second round score 92 for a two round total 180 and tied for 15th.

In the 14-15 division tournaments Jackson Eggebretson of Sioux Falls won the title with a 72-73 and 2 round total of 145 and a four shot victory. Jayden Goebel of Gettysburg had a second round 94 and two round total 195 for a 19th place finish. And Macy Mock of Mitchell captured the girls 14-15 division title with a second round 75 and two round total 153 with a 5 shot win. Ellie Jo Simpson of Pierre had a second round 106 and two round total 207 and 7th place finish.

