SDFCA High School Football Ratings for Week 1

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Football Coaches Association weekly High School Football Poll has one new number 1 team in Class 11AAA as Sioux Falls Roosevelt moved into the spot after their win over pre season to rated Brandon Valley last week. And Winner is the new number 1 in Class 11B. The other first place teams remain the same.

SDFBCA Coaches Poll Results

11AAA

1. SF Roosevelt (23) 132

2. Brandon Valley (3) 85

3. SF O’Gorman (3) 81

4. SF Washington 78

5. SF Lincoln 30

Others: Harrsburg 18, Watertown 3, RC Central 2

11AA

1. Pierre (29) 145

2. Yankton 98

3. Brookings 80

4. Mitchell 67

5. Huron 25

Others: Sturgis 13, Douglas 4, Spearfish 3

11A

1. Tea (24) 135

2. Madison (6) 111

3. Canton (1) 56

4. Dakota Valley 52

5. SF Christian 42

Others: West Central 27, Dell Rapids 11, Tri-Valley 6, Belle Fourche 4, Lennox 3

11B

1. Winner (17) 160

2. BEE (11) 120

3. MVP 45

4. STM 37

5. MCM 25

Others: Webster 18, Sioux Valley 16, Chamberlain 11, Groton 8, Mobridge-Pol. 8, Sisseton 6, Roncalli 5

9AA

1. Bon Homme (25) 126

2. Viborg-Hurley (10) 120

3. Baltic (1) 59

4. Deuel 54

5. Hamlin (2) 50

Others: Parker 43, Arlington/LP 16, Jones Co/WR 12, Platte-Geddes 13, Parkston 10, Florence-Henry 6, Hanson 5, Elkton-LB 3

9A

1. Canistota-Freeman (22) 155

2. Sully Buttes (12) 131

3. Britton-Heccla (3) 87

4. Howard (1) 82

5. Gregory (3) 54

Others: Kimball-WL 25, DeSmet 7, Warner 7, Burke 4, Wall 3, Ipswich/Edmunds Cent 3

9B

1. Wolsey-Wessington (23) 160

2. Colman-Egan (9) 138

3. Faulkton (3) 71

4. DR St. Mary 59

5. Colome (1) 33

Others: Corsica-Stickney 27, Herried-Shelby 19, Harding Co 18, Alcester-Hudson 18, Waverly/South Shore 5, Edgemont 4, Langford Area 4, Avon 3, Irene-Wakonda 2