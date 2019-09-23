SDFBCA Weekly Rankings
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Football Coaches Association weekly rankings are out for this week. The ratings include (First Place Votes) and points.
11AAA
1. Brandon Valley (20) 146
2. SF Roosevelt (6) 123
3. Harrisburg (9) 105
4. SF Lincoln 878
5. O’Gorman 48
Others: SF Washington 18
11AA
1. Pierre (35) 175
2. Brookings 132
3. Yankton 80
4. Mitchell 62
5. Huron 50
Others: Sturgis 17, Spearfish 4
11A
1. Tea Area (21)
2. Dell Rapids (8) 118
3. Dakota Valley (4) 96
4. Madison 87
5. Canton (1) 25
Others: West Central 17, SF Christian 16, Tri-Valley 16, Lennox 7, Milbank 2
11B
1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (16) 152
2. Winner (19) 147
3. St. Thomas More 55
4. Webster (1) 53
5. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 49
Others: McCook Central/Montrose 34, Mobridge-Pollock 20, Sioux Valley 12, Beresford 4
9AA
1 Bon Homme (24) 140
2. Viborg-Hurley (6) 119
3. Deuel 71
4. Parker 50
5. Baltic 34
Others: Hamlin 10, Lemmon-McIntosh 6, Parkston 6, Arlington/Lake Preston 3, Platte-Geddes 3
9A
1. Canistota-Freeman (18) 130
2. Sully Buttes (7) 104
3. Britton-Heccla (4) 82
4. Gregory (1) 62
5. Kimball/White Lake 29
Others: Howard 26, Warner 5, Burke 5, Timberlake 2, Phillip 2, Wall 2
9B
1. Colman-Egan (23) 137
2. Dell Rapids St. Mary (4) 117
3. Wolsey-Wessington (3) 77
4. Herreid/Selby Area 27
5. Alcester-Hudson 25
Others: Harding County 24, Faulkton Area 19, Langford Area 13, Colome 3