SDFBCA Weekly Rankings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Football Coaches Association weekly rankings are out for this week. The ratings include (First Place Votes) and points.

11AAA

1. Brandon Valley (20) 146

2. SF Roosevelt (6) 123

3. Harrisburg (9) 105

4. SF Lincoln 878

5. O’Gorman 48

Others: SF Washington 18

11AA

1. Pierre (35) 175

2. Brookings 132

3. Yankton 80

4. Mitchell 62

5. Huron 50

Others: Sturgis 17, Spearfish 4

11A

1. Tea Area (21)

2. Dell Rapids (8) 118

3. Dakota Valley (4) 96

4. Madison 87

5. Canton (1) 25

Others: West Central 17, SF Christian 16, Tri-Valley 16, Lennox 7, Milbank 2

11B

1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (16) 152

2. Winner (19) 147

3. St. Thomas More 55

4. Webster (1) 53

5. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 49

Others: McCook Central/Montrose 34, Mobridge-Pollock 20, Sioux Valley 12, Beresford 4

9AA

1 Bon Homme (24) 140

2. Viborg-Hurley (6) 119

3. Deuel 71

4. Parker 50

5. Baltic 34

Others: Hamlin 10, Lemmon-McIntosh 6, Parkston 6, Arlington/Lake Preston 3, Platte-Geddes 3

9A

1. Canistota-Freeman (18) 130

2. Sully Buttes (7) 104

3. Britton-Heccla (4) 82

4. Gregory (1) 62

5. Kimball/White Lake 29

Others: Howard 26, Warner 5, Burke 5, Timberlake 2, Phillip 2, Wall 2

9B

1. Colman-Egan (23) 137

2. Dell Rapids St. Mary (4) 117

3. Wolsey-Wessington (3) 77

4. Herreid/Selby Area 27

5. Alcester-Hudson 25

Others: Harding County 24, Faulkton Area 19, Langford Area 13, Colome 3