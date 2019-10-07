SDFBCA High School Football Ratings
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – There aren’t many changes in the latest South Dakota Football Coaches Association High School Football ratings but their are two new number 1 rated teams in the state. In Class 11AAA Sioux Falls Roosevelt regained the top spot after their victory over previous number 1 Brandon Valley on Friday. And in the Class 11B poll, the Winner Warriors are now number 1 as they moved ahead of Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan who was idle last weekend. Pierre continues to hold the unanimous number 1 spots in Class 11AA while Dell Rapids tops 11A. And the three 9 man classes remained the same with Bon Homme number 1 in 9AA, Canistota Freeman in 9A and Colman Egan in 9B.
9AA
1. Bon Homme (24) 7-0 136
2. Viborg-Hurley (4) 6-0 115
3. Deuel 5-1 73
4. Parker 5-1 36
5. Arlington/Lake Preston 4-2 18
5. Baltic 4-2 18
Others: Hamlin 17, Lemmon-McIntosh 7
9A
1. Canistota-Freeman (17) 6-0 126
2. Sully Buttes (6) 6-0 98
3. Britton-Heccla (5) 6-0 88
4. Gregory 5-1 48
5. Howard 5-1 38
Others: Warner 11, Burke 4
9B
1 Colman-Egan (24) 6-0 130
2. Dell Rapids St. Mary (1) 6-0 88
3. Wolsey-Wessington (2) 4-2 77
4. Harding County 5-1 37
5. Herried/Selby Area 5-1 32
Others: Faulkton Area 11, Alcester-Hudson 7
11AAA
1. SF Roosevelt (21) 5-1 126
2. SF Lincoln (4) 5-1 113
3. Brandon Valley (1) 4-2 71
4. Harrisburg (1) 5-1 70
5. SF O’Gorman (1) 4-2 45
Others: SF Washington 9, RC Stevens 2
11AA
1. Pierre (29) 6-0 145
2. Brookings 6-0 116
3. Huron 3-3 69
4. Mitchell 3-3 66
5. Sturgis 2-4 30
Others: Yankton 10
11A
1. Dell Rapids (15) 6-0 130
2. Tea Area (14) 5-1 124
3. Madison 3-3 74
4. Dakota Valley 4-2 56
5. Canton 4-2 34
Others: Tri-Valley 8, West Central 8
11B
1. Winner (16) 7-0 132
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (13) 6-0 125
3. Webster 5-1 75
4. McCook Central/Montrose 5-1 29
5. RC St. Thomas More 5-1 28
Others: Mobridge-Pollock 23, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 18, Sisseton 3