SDFBCA High School Football Ratings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – There aren’t many changes in the latest South Dakota Football Coaches Association High School Football ratings but their are two new number 1 rated teams in the state. In Class 11AAA Sioux Falls Roosevelt regained the top spot after their victory over previous number 1 Brandon Valley on Friday. And in the Class 11B poll, the Winner Warriors are now number 1 as they moved ahead of Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan who was idle last weekend. Pierre continues to hold the unanimous number 1 spots in Class 11AA while Dell Rapids tops 11A. And the three 9 man classes remained the same with Bon Homme number 1 in 9AA, Canistota Freeman in 9A and Colman Egan in 9B.

9AA

1. Bon Homme (24) 7-0 136

2. Viborg-Hurley (4) 6-0 115

3. Deuel 5-1 73

4. Parker 5-1 36

5. Arlington/Lake Preston 4-2 18

5. Baltic 4-2 18

Others: Hamlin 17, Lemmon-McIntosh 7

9A

1. Canistota-Freeman (17) 6-0 126

2. Sully Buttes (6) 6-0 98

3. Britton-Heccla (5) 6-0 88

4. Gregory 5-1 48

5. Howard 5-1 38

Others: Warner 11, Burke 4

9B

1 Colman-Egan (24) 6-0 130

2. Dell Rapids St. Mary (1) 6-0 88

3. Wolsey-Wessington (2) 4-2 77

4. Harding County 5-1 37

5. Herried/Selby Area 5-1 32

Others: Faulkton Area 11, Alcester-Hudson 7

11AAA

1. SF Roosevelt (21) 5-1 126

2. SF Lincoln (4) 5-1 113

3. Brandon Valley (1) 4-2 71

4. Harrisburg (1) 5-1 70

5. SF O’Gorman (1) 4-2 45

Others: SF Washington 9, RC Stevens 2

11AA

1. Pierre (29) 6-0 145

2. Brookings 6-0 116

3. Huron 3-3 69

4. Mitchell 3-3 66

5. Sturgis 2-4 30

Others: Yankton 10

11A

1. Dell Rapids (15) 6-0 130

2. Tea Area (14) 5-1 124

3. Madison 3-3 74

4. Dakota Valley 4-2 56

5. Canton 4-2 34

Others: Tri-Valley 8, West Central 8

11B

1. Winner (16) 7-0 132

2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (13) 6-0 125

3. Webster 5-1 75

4. McCook Central/Montrose 5-1 29

5. RC St. Thomas More 5-1 28

Others: Mobridge-Pollock 23, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 18, Sisseton 3