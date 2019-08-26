SDFBCA High School Football Rankings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Here is the first week’s high school football poll from the South Dakota Football Coaches Association. Games were played last weekend in Class 11B, 9AA, 9A and 9B. Class 11AAA, 11AA and 11A will play their season opening games this weekend.

Results of Week Zero SDFBCA Coach’s Poll:

11AAA

1 Brandon Valley (18) 96 pts

2 SF Roosevelt (0) 68 pts

3 SF O’Gorman (2) 62 pts

4 SF Washington (1) 56 pts

5 SF Lincoln (0) 14 pts

Others: Harrisburg 12 pts, RC Central 5 pts, RC Stevens 1 pt

11AA

1 Pierre (19) 103 pts

2 Yankton (0) 60 pts

3 Mitchell (2) 55 pts

4 Huron (0) 47 pts

5 Brookings (0) 37 pts

Others: Sturgis 10 pts, Spearfish 2 pts, Douglas 1 pt

11A

1 Tea Area (15) 86 pts

2 Madison (3) 67 pts

3 Canton (3) 46 pts

4 Dakota Valley 45 pts

5 Dell Rapids 25 pts

Others: SF Christian 21 pts, West Central 19 pts, Lennox 4 pts, Belle Fourche 4 pts, Custer 1 pt

11B

1 Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan (10) 81 pts

2 St. Thomas More (7) 73 pts

3 Winner (2) 67 pts

4 Sioux Valley (1) 29 pts

5 Mount Vernon-Plankinton 25 pts

Others: McCook-Montrose 12 pts, Chamberlain 11 pts, Elk Point-Jefferson 9 pts, Woonsockect-Wessington Springs-Sanborn Central 5 pts, Beresford 3 pts, Groton 3 pts, Garretson 2 pts

9AA

1 Bon Homme (16) 89 pts

2 Viborg-Hurley (2) 56 pts

3 Hamlin (1) 43 pts

4 Baltic 27 pts

5 Deuel 16 pts

Others: Arlington-Lake Preston 9 pts, Clark-White Lake 8 pts, Platte-Geddes 5 pts, Hanson 5 pts

9A

1 Canistota-Freeman (13) 87 pts

2 Sully Buttes (4) 66 pts

3 Britton-Heccla (2) 51 pts

4 Howard (1) 43 pts

5 Gregory 15 pts

Others: Kimball-White Lake 11 pts, Warner 10 pts, Burke 3 pts, DeSmet 3 pts

9B

1 Wolsey-Wessington (11) 85 pts

2 Colman-Egan (7) 66 pts

3 Colome 36 pts

4 Faulkton (1) 31 pts

5 DR St. Mary 22 pts

Others: Harding County 16 pts, Irene Wakonda 13 pts, Corsica-Stickney 5 pts, Alcester-Hudson 4 pts, Herreid-Selby Area 4 pts