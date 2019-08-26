SDFBCA High School Football Rankings
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Here is the first week’s high school football poll from the South Dakota Football Coaches Association. Games were played last weekend in Class 11B, 9AA, 9A and 9B. Class 11AAA, 11AA and 11A will play their season opening games this weekend.
Results of Week Zero SDFBCA Coach’s Poll:
11AAA
1 Brandon Valley (18) 96 pts
2 SF Roosevelt (0) 68 pts
3 SF O’Gorman (2) 62 pts
4 SF Washington (1) 56 pts
5 SF Lincoln (0) 14 pts
Others: Harrisburg 12 pts, RC Central 5 pts, RC Stevens 1 pt
11AA
1 Pierre (19) 103 pts
2 Yankton (0) 60 pts
3 Mitchell (2) 55 pts
4 Huron (0) 47 pts
5 Brookings (0) 37 pts
Others: Sturgis 10 pts, Spearfish 2 pts, Douglas 1 pt
11A
1 Tea Area (15) 86 pts
2 Madison (3) 67 pts
3 Canton (3) 46 pts
4 Dakota Valley 45 pts
5 Dell Rapids 25 pts
Others: SF Christian 21 pts, West Central 19 pts, Lennox 4 pts, Belle Fourche 4 pts, Custer 1 pt
11B
1 Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan (10) 81 pts
2 St. Thomas More (7) 73 pts
3 Winner (2) 67 pts
4 Sioux Valley (1) 29 pts
5 Mount Vernon-Plankinton 25 pts
Others: McCook-Montrose 12 pts, Chamberlain 11 pts, Elk Point-Jefferson 9 pts, Woonsockect-Wessington Springs-Sanborn Central 5 pts, Beresford 3 pts, Groton 3 pts, Garretson 2 pts
9AA
1 Bon Homme (16) 89 pts
2 Viborg-Hurley (2) 56 pts
3 Hamlin (1) 43 pts
4 Baltic 27 pts
5 Deuel 16 pts
Others: Arlington-Lake Preston 9 pts, Clark-White Lake 8 pts, Platte-Geddes 5 pts, Hanson 5 pts
9A
1 Canistota-Freeman (13) 87 pts
2 Sully Buttes (4) 66 pts
3 Britton-Heccla (2) 51 pts
4 Howard (1) 43 pts
5 Gregory 15 pts
Others: Kimball-White Lake 11 pts, Warner 10 pts, Burke 3 pts, DeSmet 3 pts
9B
1 Wolsey-Wessington (11) 85 pts
2 Colman-Egan (7) 66 pts
3 Colome 36 pts
4 Faulkton (1) 31 pts
5 DR St. Mary 22 pts
Others: Harding County 16 pts, Irene Wakonda 13 pts, Corsica-Stickney 5 pts, Alcester-Hudson 4 pts, Herreid-Selby Area 4 pts