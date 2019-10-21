SDFBCA High School Football Rankings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Here is the South Dakota Football Coaches Association High School Football poll for this week. (First Place Votes) Record and total points. The Final Regular Season Poll will be released next Monday for classes 11AAA-11A only as the Playoffs for Class 11B, and the three 9 man classes of football begin this week.

9B

1. Colman-Egan (21) 8-0 105

2. Dell Rapids St. Mary 7-1 70

3. Wolsey-Wessington 6-2 66

4. Harding County 7-1 43

5. Langford Area 6-2 17

Others: Herreid/Selby Area 13

9A

1. Sully Buttes (15) 8-0 98

2. Canistota-Freeman (4) 7-1 73

2. Britton-Heccla (2) 7-0 73

4. Gregory 7-1 35

5. Howard 7-1 25

Others: Warner 4, Burke 3

9AA

1. Viborg-Hurley (21) 8-0 105

2. Bon Homme 7-1 80

3. Deuel 7-1 65

4. Hamlin 6-2 20

5. Lemmon/McIntosh 7-1 18

Others: Parker 10, Baltic 9, Arlington/Lake Preston 6

11B

1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (20) 8-0 146

2. Winner (12) 8-0 139

3. Webster 8-0 64

4. McCook Central/Montrose 7-1 43

5. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 6-2 37

Others: St. Thomas More 31, Mobridge-Pollock 12, Sioux Valley 8, Beresford 2

11A

1. Dell Rapids (17) 8-0 144

2. Tea Area (14) 7-1 130

3. Canton (1) 6-2 89

4. Lennox 4-4 38

5. Madison 4-4 32

Others: Dakota Valley 30, Tri-Valley 10, West Central 5, Custer 2

11AA

1. Pierre (32) 8-0 160

2. Brookings 7-1 127

3. Huron 4-4 75

4. Mitchell 4-4 63

5. Sturgis 3-5 37

Others: Yankton 15, Spearfish 3

11AAA

1. SF Roosevelt (28) 7-1 155

2. SF Lincoln (3) 7-1 124

3. Brandon Valley (1) 6-2 95

4. O’Gorman 6-2 67

5. Harrisburg 5-3 42

Others: SF Washington 2