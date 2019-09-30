SDFBCA High School Football Poll

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Football Coaches Association regular High School football poll is out for this week and there is no change in the 7 divisions of the number 1 rated team. Here is the poll team, record, (first place votes) and total points.

9AA

1. Bon Homme 6-0 (25) 145

2. Viborg-Hurley 5-0 (5) 121

3. Deuel 4-1 63

4. Baltic 4-1 37

5. Parker 4-1 36

Others: Lemmon-McIntosh 25, Hamlin 16, Arlington/Lake Preston 2

9A

1. Canistota-Freeman 5-0 (16) 132

2. Sully Buttes 5-0 (6) 109

3. Britton-Heccla 5-0 (6) 89

4. Gregory 5-0 (2) 69

5. Howard 4-1 27

Others: Kimball/White Lake 16, Warner 4, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 2

9B

1. Colman-Egan 5-0 (25) 141

2. Dell Rapids St. Mary 5-0 (4) 109

3. Wolsey-Wessington 3-2 (1) 78

4. Herreid/Selby Area 4-1 35

5. Harding County 4-1 30

Others: Langford Area 25, Alcester-Hudson 12, Faulkton Area 7

11AAA

1. SF Roosevelt 4-1 (16) 138

2. Brandon Valley 4-1 (15) 127

3. Harrisburg 4-1 (1) 80

3. SF Lincoln 4-1 80

5. O’Gorman 3-2 49

Others: RC Stevens 2, SF Washington 2

11AA

1. Pierre 5-0 (32) 160

2. Brookings 5-0 128

3. Mitchell 3-2 71

4. Huron 3-2 62

5. Yankton 2-3 58

Others: Sturgis 7, Spearfish 2

11A

1. Tea Area 4-1 (21) 148

2. Dell Rapids 5-0 (9) 128

3. Dakota Valley 4-1 (3) 90

4. Madison 2-3 68

5. Canton 3-2 34

Others: SF Christian 14, West Central 7, Tri-Valley 3

11B

1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 6-0 (20) 148

2. Winner 6-0 (13) 134

3. Webster 5-0 54

4. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 3-2 38

5. RC St. Thomas More 4-1 37

Others: McCook Central/Montrose 31, Mobridge-Pollock 20, Sioux Valley 8