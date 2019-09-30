SDFBCA High School Football Poll
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Football Coaches Association regular High School football poll is out for this week and there is no change in the 7 divisions of the number 1 rated team. Here is the poll team, record, (first place votes) and total points.
9AA
1. Bon Homme 6-0 (25) 145
2. Viborg-Hurley 5-0 (5) 121
3. Deuel 4-1 63
4. Baltic 4-1 37
5. Parker 4-1 36
Others: Lemmon-McIntosh 25, Hamlin 16, Arlington/Lake Preston 2
9A
1. Canistota-Freeman 5-0 (16) 132
2. Sully Buttes 5-0 (6) 109
3. Britton-Heccla 5-0 (6) 89
4. Gregory 5-0 (2) 69
5. Howard 4-1 27
Others: Kimball/White Lake 16, Warner 4, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 2
9B
1. Colman-Egan 5-0 (25) 141
2. Dell Rapids St. Mary 5-0 (4) 109
3. Wolsey-Wessington 3-2 (1) 78
4. Herreid/Selby Area 4-1 35
5. Harding County 4-1 30
Others: Langford Area 25, Alcester-Hudson 12, Faulkton Area 7
11AAA
1. SF Roosevelt 4-1 (16) 138
2. Brandon Valley 4-1 (15) 127
3. Harrisburg 4-1 (1) 80
3. SF Lincoln 4-1 80
5. O’Gorman 3-2 49
Others: RC Stevens 2, SF Washington 2
11AA
1. Pierre 5-0 (32) 160
2. Brookings 5-0 128
3. Mitchell 3-2 71
4. Huron 3-2 62
5. Yankton 2-3 58
Others: Sturgis 7, Spearfish 2
11A
1. Tea Area 4-1 (21) 148
2. Dell Rapids 5-0 (9) 128
3. Dakota Valley 4-1 (3) 90
4. Madison 2-3 68
5. Canton 3-2 34
Others: SF Christian 14, West Central 7, Tri-Valley 3
11B
1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 6-0 (20) 148
2. Winner 6-0 (13) 134
3. Webster 5-0 54
4. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 3-2 38
5. RC St. Thomas More 4-1 37
Others: McCook Central/Montrose 31, Mobridge-Pollock 20, Sioux Valley 8