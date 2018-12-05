Governor Dennis Daugaard delivered his final budget address this afternoon. South Dakota Democratic Party Executive Director Sam Parkinson released the following statement in response:

“Gov. Daugaard’s proposed budget contains several items Democrats can support, such as much-needed funding increases for our public schools, state government employees, and community health support providers. At this same time, this budget is most notable for what’s not there, such as no new money for our needs-based scholarship program or for early childhood education. Unfortunately, this is more of the same politics-as-usual approach we have come to expect from the majority party in Pierre.”