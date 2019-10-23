SDDOT working on section of northbound, outside lane on Euclid in Pierre tomorrow

The South Dakota Department of Transportation will be doing pavement repairs on North Euclid in Pierre tomorrow (Thurs.).

Work will be done in the northbound, outside lane at 1st Street (Cowboy Country Store) and at 2nd Street (1 block north). The lane will be closed and access to 1st and 2nd street closed as pavement repairs are made. The work will begin after the morning commute tomorrow and should be completed by the end of the day.