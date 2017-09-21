SDDOT Receives $25.7 Million in Additional Federal Funding

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says they have received an additional $25.7 million in federal highway funding after the state met all of its fiscal year deadlines for federally-funded projects.

This is the highest amount the department has received and is above and beyond the funds the department is allotted through the federal aid program.

“The SDDOT has once again received additional money for its responsible use of federal funding by fully obligating our $259.8 million in spending authority by letting projects prior to federal deadlines,” says Secretary of Transportation Darin Bergquist.

When states or other federal entities which are funded through the federal highway trust fund do not fully utilize their federal funds in a given year, the Federal Highway Administration makes those funds available to other states that have successfully obligated their allotment of federal dollars. This year, the federal pool totaled $3.14 billion.

“The department has a proven track record of being eligible for redistribution of funds and maximizing its federal funding,” says Bergquist. “On average, the department sees about an additional $12 million per year by ensuring our federal transportation program is delivered and this money will greatly enhance our overall funding used to build and preserve our states highways and bridges.”

For more information about this year’s redistribution of federal funds, visit https://www.fhwa.dot.gov/legsregs/directives/notices/n4520247.cfm.