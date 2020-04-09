SDDOT institutes load limit on 30 mile stretch of SD Hwy. 1806

A Spring Load Limit Restrictions is in effect on an almost 30 mile segment of SD Highway 1806.

The 29.4 mile stretch from the intersection west of the Oahe Dam to Mission Ridge (mile markers 191.61 to 221.05) now has a 7 tons per axle limit.

The effective date of the load restrictions is determined by weather and road conditions.

For further information or a copy of a current Spring Load Restriction Map, contact the state Department of Transportation at 605-773-3571 or go to http://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/.

Click on Commercial Vehicle Restrictions on Base Layer then truck icon for current restrictions. https://dot.sd.gov/travelers/of-interest/spring-load-restrictions.

To subscribe to an email list to receive Spring Load Limit Restriction information electronically go to https://listserv.sd.gov/scripts/wa.exe?A0=DOTSPRINGLOADLIMITS. Click subscribe located on the right side of the screen and follow the instructions. A valid email address is required. If you would like to unsubscribe at any time from the list, visit the same site, click Unsubscribe and enter the information and email you subscribed with.