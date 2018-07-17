SDDOT Holding STIP Meeting Tonight in Pierre

The South Dakota Department of Transportation is holding a meeting this (Tues.) evening in Pierre to gather information about upcoming projects.
Sec. Darin Berquist says the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program–STIP– hearing is a chance for the public to provide input.
The meeting is at the Ramkota in Pierre.
