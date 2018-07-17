  • Home > 
  • News > 
  • SDDOT Holding STIP Meeting Tonight in Pierre

SDDOT Holding STIP Meeting Tonight in Pierre

July 17, 2018
By: Dakota Radio Group News & Farm

 

The South Dakota Department of Transportation is holding a meeting this (Tues.) evening in Pierre to gather information about upcoming projects.

Sec. Darin Berquist says the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program–STIP– hearing is a chance for the public to provide input.

 

The meeting is at the Ramkota in Pierre.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


National News

National Sports

Multimedia