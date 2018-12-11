SDDA Seeks Dicamba Cutoff Date

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture has applied for Special Local Needs registration labels, also known as 24(c) labels, from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for the following products: Engenia, Fexapan and Xtendimax with VaporGrip Technology. These labels would establish a June 30 cutoff for applications of these products in South Dakota for the 2019 growing season. If approved, applicators could use these products until soybeans reach the R1 growth stage, 45 days after planting or June 30, whichever comes first.

“After reviewing feedback from producers, applicators and retailers, as well as gathering information on drift complaints in the state over the last two years, a June 30 cutoff date will ensure that producers have access to this technology, while also decreasing the incidence of drift, involving these products,” said interim Secretary of Agriculture, Dustin Oedekoven.

Anyone applying Engenia, Fexapan or Xtendimax with VaporGrip Technology must also abide by the restrictions included in the EPA labels for those products, including recordkeeping requirements. Additionally, applicators applying or purchasing these products will have to complete annual dicamba specific training. The SDDA is currently

working with product companies to schedule dicamba training for the 2019 growing season.