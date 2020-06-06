SD Youth Fastpitch Softball Tournaments Changed

SIOUX FALLS – USA Softball of South Dakota has changed the Youth Fastpitch State Tournament format for this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

For B & C divisions in all age groups, the West River State tournament will be held in Rapid City on Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2, with games also on Friday, July 31 if needed. The B & C East River State tournament will be held in Sioux Falls on Saturday, August 8 and Sunday, August 9, with games also on Friday, August 7 if needed.

All A teams, or travel teams, will play their state tournament in Sioux Falls from Friday, August 7 through Sunday, August 9.

The entry deadline for teams to register is midnight on July 15. More information can be found at usasoftballsouthdakota.com.