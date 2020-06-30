SD wheat crop maturity well ahead of 5-year average

For the week ending June 28, 2020, there were 5.7 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 4% very short, 18% short, 69% adequate, and 9% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 2% very short, 9% short, 73% adequate, and 16% surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Corn condition rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 17% fair, 65% good, and 15% excellent.

Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 17% fair, 66% good, and 14% excellent. Soybeans emerged was 99%, well ahead of 75% last year, and ahead of 94% for the five-year average. Blooming was 21%, ahead of 5% average.

Winter wheat condition rated 1% very poor, 3% poor, 28% fair, 64% good, and 4% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 98%, ahead of 89% last year, and near 95% average.

Spring wheat condition rated 1% very poor, 5% poor, 27% fair, 63% good, and 4% excellent. Spring wheat headed was 77%, well ahead of 29% last year, and ahead of 66% average.

Oats condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 29% fair, 60% good, and 6% excellent. Oats headed was 86%, well ahead of 32% last year, and ahead of 75% average.

Sorghum condition rated 0% very poor, 1% poor, 29% fair, 61% good, and 9% excellent. Sorghum headed was 2%, equal to average.

Sunflowers planted was 98%, ahead of 90% last year and 91% average.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 1% very poor, 13% poor, 37% fair, 41% good, and 8% excellent.