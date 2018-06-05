SD Voters Approve Changes to “Marsy’s Law”

(AP) The South Dakota “Marsy’s Law” campaign says crime victims have earned a monumental victory after voters passed a constitutional amendment making changes to the victims’ bill of rights.

Marsy’s Law for South Dakota state director Erinn Mahathey said Tuesday that crime victims, law enforcement and others worked tirelessly to “clarify, strengthen and elevate crime victims’ rights in South Dakota.”

The amendment made changes to the original Marsy’s Law amendment voters passed in 2016. Officials say Marsy’s Law has had unintended consequences since it first passed such as causing problems for law enforcement and prosecutors and increasing costs for counties.

The amendment voters approved Tuesday requires victims to opt in to many of their rights and lets authorities share information with the public to help solve crimes.