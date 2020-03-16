SD up to 10 cases of COVID-19; Gov. Noem continues to urge proper hygiene, social distancing

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Department of Health Sec. Kim Malsam-Rysdon and State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton held a press conference this afternoon to provide the latest information on the status of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the state. Ten cases have been confirmed in the state so far out of the around 500 people that have been tested.

Here the press conference in this KGFX Beyond the Mic podcast.

The state Health Department has established a website providing current information for South Dakota at COVID.SD.GOV.

Find local COVID-19 related announcements at www.drgnews.com.