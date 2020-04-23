SD unemployment initial weekly claims decrease from previous week

During the week of April 12 through April 18, a total of 5,128 initial weekly claims for unemployment benefits were processed by the Department of Labor and Regulation. This is a decrease of 1,231 claims over the prior week’s total of 6,359.

A total of $4.3 million was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $9.6 million paid out in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits. The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance April 19 was $115 million.

The latest number of continued claims is 14,431 for the week ending April 11. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

“Claims are being processed as quickly as possible, and if eligible, benefits will be paid retroactively,” said state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman. “Please bear with us, as the reality is there are many claims in queue. If there are no issues, a claimant typically receives their payment within three weeks.”