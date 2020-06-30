SD towns split $500,000 for mosquito control

More than 200 South Dakota towns, counties and tribes will share in $500,000 in grants intended to control mosquitoes to prevent West Nile virus.

All applicants received funding, with grants ranging from $500 to $20,000. Grant awards were based on the population of the applying jurisdiction and its history of human WNV cases through 2019.

Bill Chalcraf is the state Department of Health administrator of public health preparedness and response. He says the state has a disproportionately high number of WNV cases when compared to other states, so local mosquito control efforts play a vital role in protecting communities.

Some West Nile Virus prevention grant recipients in central South Dakota are:

Fort Pierre– $2816

Pierre– $12,847

Mobridge– $3470

Chamberlain– $2499

Lower Brule Sioux Tribe– $2169

Crow Creek Sioux Tribe– $1697

Gettysburg– $2806

Onida– $2322

Blunt– $1519

Winner– $4584

Since its first human WNV case in 2001, the state has reported 2,612 human cases and 46 deaths. Including this latest round of grants, the state has provided local mosquito control programs with more than $8.5 million in support, in either direct grant funding or control chemicals. Every county has reported cases.

A complete list of funded programs and grant amounts is available here.

Visit westnile.sd.gov for more West Nile prevention information.