SD Supreme Court Upholds Constitutionality in Miller Conviction in Death of his 4 month-old Son

The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of Chris A. Miller’s conviction for the death of his 4 month-old son Jacob Miller.

Miller was convicted by a Turner County jury in January 2013 and was sentenced to life in prison for the murder conviction and 50 years for the conviction of aggravated assault, with the sentences to run consecutively.

Attorney General Marty Jackley says the Court found Miller failed to show that his counsel was ineffective and that there were any structural errors in the jury selection process.

The South Dakota Supreme Court unanimously upheld Miller’s murder conviction in July 2014.